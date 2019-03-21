Why Real-Madrid isn’t interested in Chelsea star Eden Hazard

Real Madrid has identified replacement for their number one target Chelsea’s Eden Hazard should they fail to land on him.

The Spain based club is planning to move for West Ham United’s Felipe Anderson .



Chelsea have already rejected a first bid for their star player of around £60m earlier this month, making it clear they will only consider offers close to double that amount.

Real Madrid identify Eden Hazard’s alternative

Hazard, whose contract expires at the end of next season, has already turned down offers of a new contract while publicly announcing his desire to play for the La Liga giants.

Anderson, on the other hand, has played in all of The Hammers 31 league games this season with eight goals and six assists to his name