Why Manchester united are afraid of Barcelona after Messi’s hat-trick

Lionel Messi is one of modern football’s most prolific players and Manchester united are already feeling the hear before their clash on the EUFA quarter finals.

Messi showed his tremendous talents by not only scoring a hat-trick against Betis, but also scoring a screamer of a freekick that left commentators baffled in yersterday’s clash.

Indeed, English commentator Graham made a hilarious comment that made him eat his own words.

Initially, Graham was saying how Messi had lost his touch in the freekick area because he had not scored a freekick in the past coupe weeks.

Before he could finish the statement, Messi blasted the ball past Betis keeper Paul Lopez in the top corner.

Only Messi can make you swallow your words!!