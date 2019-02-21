Why Chelsea coach Sarri risks sacking in the upcoming Carabao final

Sarri became under fire after the heavy defeats against Manchester City in the league and the internal debacle in the FA Cup against Manchester United.

A football journalist reported that, “These are very important days in England, Maurizio Sarri seriously risks being sacked from leading the Blues.”

“Sarri could immediately return to Italy, among other things, surprisingly, the interest of important clubs like Inter and Roma on the former Napoli coach ”

Former Tottenham director Franco Baldini has had dinner in London with Maurizio Sarri in London this week to offer him the Roma job from next season, La Repubblica reports.

The Italian tactician is struggling to settle in well in South West London and failing to qualify for the Champions League could cost him the job at the end of the season.

According to several sources, Sarri’s Chelsea job could be at risk also if he loses the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City next week.

According to La Repubblica, Eusebio Di Francesco’s future at Roma is strictly linked with the future of Monchi who is being linked with leaving the Giallorossi with Arsenal and Manchester United interested in welcoming his services.

Roma President Pallotta wanted to sack Di Francesco after the Coppa Italia 7-1 defeat against Fiorentina and apparently, the Giallorossi are already planning the next campaign with a different manager. Will it be Sarri?