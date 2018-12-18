Where does Jose Mourinho go next after recent Man United sacking?

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez still wants Jose Mourinho to be the next manager at the club, despite the Portuguese getting sacked from Manchester United on Tuesday morning.

The European champions currently have former player Santiago Solari as caretaker, but Perez feels Mourinho could be the man to fix their many problems,and oversee a planned overhaul of the club.

Mourinho was manager of Madrid from 2010 to 2013, but left after developing a toxic relationship with the playing squad, despite winning the title in 2011-12.

The Portuguese had the biggest problems with Iker Casillas, Sergio Ramos and Marcelo and while the latter two remain at the Bernabeu and have considerable political power as club legends, it is understood that Perez would be willing to override that to bring Mourinho back.

The president is planning a huge overhaul of what is seen as an ageing playing squad, that could even see players like Ramos moved on.

His relationship with Mourinho remains healthy, despite the misgivings of other Madrid officials.

Another European giant that might welcome Jose would be Inter Milan. The Italian giants were knocked out of the Champions League and are in ire need of a manager in the mold of Mourinho. He won the Italian treble while at the club in 2010 that also inclued a Champions League title, beating Bayern Munich 2-o in the final.