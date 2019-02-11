Video! Why Chelsea coach risks being sacked after 6-0 defeat to Man city

nglish football giants, Chelsea suffered a humiliating loss in their Carabao Cup against Manchester City on Sunday.

The loss that Chelsea succumbed to was the heaviest defeat in almost 28 years.

The pressure now turns on their Italian coach, Sarri, who seems to have lost momentum in leading the English giants.

Sunday’s pressure intensified when Sergio Aguero got another hat-trick, Sterling’s double and Ilkay Gundagon’s goal swathed up an unbelievable 6-0 defeat against the Citizens.

The Italian coach made an encouraging start after he was signed to Chelsea by leading the Blues to 12 unbeaten matches.

But the blues seems to have abandoned their quest for the Premier League title and focus now shifted to battle for top four position.

They have now gone down to sixth place in the League standing, a point away from Manchester United in fourth after enjoying a win against Fulham on Sunday.

Chelsea has been scored 10 goals without reply in the past two away league matches, first loss 4-0 against Bournemouth and the recent 6-0 loss against City, all these in this new year.

Like his predecessors, Sarri has worn a haunted look and now stands the risk of losing his job as soon as soon as one may not believe.

The Italian Chelsea Coach has even expressed his fears of being sacked by Chelsea.

HERE IS THE VIDEO

