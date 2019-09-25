Top Odibets Offers, Freebies and Bonuses This week

Odibets.com is on hand to give its customers the best betting offers and bonuses, the company’s lead book maker Daniel Macharia has said. In this article, we share some of these offers to help you redeem them for their worth as early as today.

Freebets

Freebets are an Odibets specialty. New customers qualify for a free bet when they sign up. The 30 bob freebet helps Odibets customers play without depositing money in their accounts. On winning the three-way bet, users are free to withdraw their winnings via MPESA, which according to our experts is a win win.

The Odibets win boost

The win boost enhances what you win on Odibets by 10%. If you win a bet on Odibets, instead of an 80% cashout after withholding tax, you get 90% which includes the enhanced win boost. The win boost is available for all bet amounts.

Free Odileague bet

The Odi league is a simulation of the beloved EPL within 24 hours. You can win every 3 minutes on numerous markets as you await normal EPL games. Odibets doesn’t require you to deposit to try it. You automatically qualify for a 20 bob Odi league bet free of charge.

Boosted odds

Odibets is known for having the highest odds in Kenya. All boosted odds are indicated on the website with a red ribbon. You only have to click on any of the highlighted buttons to enjoy the boosted odds on u to 140 markets.

The website is committed to rewarding users in a big way with these bets and bonuses. Top winners are also many with the minimum withdrawal per day set at 70,000/= per day. Sky’s the limit for punters.