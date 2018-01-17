The 2017 Sports Personality of the Year Award winners:
1. Samuel Muchai (Paralympics)
Sports man of the Year
1. Conseslus Kipruto (Athletics),
2. Elijah Manangoi (Athletics),
3. Geoffrey Kirui (Athletics)
Sportswoman of the Year
1. Hellen Obiri (Athletics)
2. Faith Chepng’etich (Athletics)
3. Edna Kiplagat (Athletics)
Most Promising-Boy
1. Aman Gandhi (Cricket)
2. Leonard Kipkemoi Bett (Athletics)
3. Vincent Oburu (Soccer)
Most Promising Girl
1. Jackline Wambui (Athletics)
2. Angelah Okutoyi (Tennis)
3. Vennessa Adhiambo (Cricket)
Sportsman Living with a Disability
1. Samuel Muchai (Paralympics)
2. Simon Cherono (Deaflympics)
3. Daniel Kiptum (Deaflympics)
Sportswoman Living with a Disability
1. Beryl Wamira (Deaflympics)
2. Hannah Wakonyo (Deaflympics)
3. Nelly Sile (Athletics)
Coach of the Year
1. Jimmy Kamande (Cricket)
2. Curtis Olago (Rugby)
3. Kevin Wambua (Rugby)
Team of the Year-Men
1. Kenya Cricket Under-19 (Cricket)
2. Gor Mahia (Soccer)
3. KCB Rugby (Rugby)
Team of the Year-Women
1.. Kenya Lionesses (Rugby)
2. National Women’s Volleyball team Malkia Strikers
3. Telkom Orange (Hockey)
Sports Federation of the Year
1. Athletics Kenya
2. Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association
3. Cricket Kenya
Hall of Fame
1. Allan Thigo(Soccer)
2. Stephen Muchoki (Boxing)
Community Hero
1. Rosemary Kapondi
Schools
School Team of the Year-Boys
1. Muhuri Muchiri (Rugby Sevens)
2. Laiser Hill (Rugby 15s)
3. Kisumu Day (Hockey)
School Team of the Year-Girls
1. Wiyeta Girls (Soccer)
2. Kwanthanze School (Volleyball)
3. Sinyolo Girls (Hockey)
School Coach of the Year
1. Kikechi Kombo (Muhuri Muchiri-Rugby)
2. Justin Kigwari (Kwanthanze -Volleyball)
3. Edgar Manyara (Wiyeta-Football)
Most outstanding Player of the Year-Boy
1. Emmanuel Ndonga (Swimming)
2. Petty Andanda (Tennis)
3. Clinton Kioko (Rugby)
Most outstanding Player of the Year -Girl
1. Faith Nyabera (Lawn Tennis)
2. Gloriah Mulei (Athletics)
3. Hadassah Gichovi (Athletics)Hi
