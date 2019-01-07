Tear and memories of Fabregas as Hazard narrates his encounter with the King of assists

Eden Hazard has described departing Cesc Fabregas as a great friend whom he is happy to have worked with.



Fabregas is understood to have signed a long-term deal with Ligue 1 side Monaco and will be joining during the ongoing transfer window. The 31-year old played in the successful 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup tie at Stamford Bridge and that is understood to be his last game in a Chelsea shirt.

“I can say that I was lucky to play with him. Since the beginning when he came, we saw it the first year when we won the double together. He is a top guy on the pitch and off the pitch, a great friend of mine. I have admiration for this guy and I hope he will have a good future. He is a bit old now but he is still very good, he will enjoy it.” Hazard told reporters.

The former Arsenal skipper has won four trophies at west London including two Premier League titles since he joined from Barcelona four years ago.