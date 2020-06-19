SONKO moves coach Mulwa from mabati house to fully furnished 3 bedroom apartment

By Albert Nyakundi Amenya (Banana Peddler)
Nairobi governor his Excellency Mike Sonko came to the rescue of former Harambee Stars Super coach Marshall Mulwa.
Gov Sonko moved Coach Mulwa from the Mabati structure to a fully furnished three Bedroom apartment fully paid in advance for 7 months.
As if that is not enough, the Nairobi County boss gave bought him foodstuff that will last him for twelve months (1 year).
The celebrated former Harambee Stars coach revealed how he was forced to beg well-wishers for survival.
Widely considered as Kenya’s most successful tactician to manage the national football team, Mulwa is now a shadow of his former self.
Shut off from the rest of his family that moved abroad, the 75-year-old has been left to fend for himself.
The 76-year-old is well remembered and universally recognized for propelling the Kenyan flag to greater heights above his peers in Kenyan football
During his time at the Stars between 1981 and 1983, Coach Mulwa helped Kenya secure three consecutive Cecafa Senior Challenge Cups.
Sonko’s helping hand comes at a time Mulwa’s plight and miserable life in Kitengela township was highlighted in the media.
The Nairobi governor said he has taken over Mulwa’s responsibilities and he’ll try and get him a car for mobility.
Kenyans from every nook and cranny took it to social media to drench governor Sonko with water of accolades.
They heaped praises on him saying he is better than the greedy politicians who love only their stomachs.
in his Facebook post, Sonko reiterated the need to nurture young talents and as well take care of retired sportsmen and women.
“Football plays an important role in our society by uniting our country and also by giving the youth an opportunity to earn a living,” Said Sonko in his Facebook post.
“We shall look into how we can assist him to improve his life,” he added.
Comments
ปั้มไลค์ says
Like!! I blog frequently and I really thank you for your content. The article has truly peaked my interest.
ทิชชู่เปียกแอลกอฮอล์ says
These are actually great ideas in concerning blogging.
กรองหน้ากากอนามัย says
Thank you ever so for you article post.
เบอร์สวย says
I always spent my half an hour to read this web site’s articles or reviews daily along with a mug of coffee.
ปั้มไลค์ says
Like!! I blog quite often and I genuinely thank you for your information. The article has truly peaked my interest.
ทิชชู่เปียกแอลกอฮอล์ says
Thank you ever so for you article post.
กรองหน้ากากอนามัย says
I like the valuable information you provide in your articles.
SMS says
Your site is very helpful. Many thanks for sharing!