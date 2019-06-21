SONKO flags off national football amputees team to TZ, gives them Sh1.8m and uniforms worth Sh1.2m

By Edwin Oyaro

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has Flagged off the Kenya National Amputees Football Team at City Hall to Dar as Salaam for regional East and Central Africa cup tournament.

In addition, he gave them Sh1.8 million in cash and donated uniforms and balls worth more than Sh1.2 million.

The Nairobi county boss wished the team success as they flew the Kenyan flag high in the regional tournament and I wished them to replicate their stellar performance in the 2018 World Cup tournament in Mexico.

He told them not to worry about their families that they left behind and promised to take care of them.

He also assure them that should they reach the finals, he’ll fly to Tanzannia to join them.