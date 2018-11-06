Photos: Raila In England To Cheer Gor Mahia FC as they Face English Premier League Everton FC

Supreme leader Raila Odinga who is also the Gor Mahia Football Club is in the United Kingdom to cheer the team on Tuesday’s historic match against English Premier League side Everton FC.

Raila left the country for UK on Monday morning accompanied by his daughter, Winnie Odinga ahead of the clash.

The match will be played at Everton’s Goodison Park and kicks off at 10pm local time.

The former premier paid a courtesy call on the players during a special dinner in Liverpool where he encouraged them to offer their best and make the club and country proud.

“With @OfficialGMFC in Liverpool last evening ahead of their match today in which they will be taking on @Everton at Goodison Park we wish them all the best,” Raila tweeted on Tuesday.

