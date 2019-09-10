PM Raila to grace Gor Mahia fundraiser ,Imran and Mariga to attend

Kibra Constituency parliamentary seat aspirants McDonald Mariga and his rival Imran Okoth are set to meet for the first time since their nomination as they grace Gor Mahia’s fundraiser on Tuesday, September 8 evening at Charter Hall in Nairobi.

Mariga and Okoth are vying for the Kibra seat on Jubilee and ODM parties’ tickets respectively. The seat fell vacant after the former area MP, Ken Okoth, passed on after a long battle with cancer.

Gor Mahia has organized the fundraiser to help the club run its day-to-day activities after club sponsor, Sportpesa, withdrew its sponsorship owing to a tax row with the government. The government went ahead to cancel the company’s license.

The Kenyan champions will be away in Algeria to play USM Alger in a Caf Champions League second-round match on 14th September and are seeking funds to cater for air tickets, accommodation, and other logistics.

Among those expected to grace the fundraiser is Gor Mahia patron and former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, Senator Johnson Sakaja, and women representative, Esther Passaris.

Others include Embakasi East member of parliament, Babu Owino, Makadara MP George Aladwa, East Africa assembly MP, Simon Mbugua, Kibra parliamentary seat aspirant, Eliud Owalo, FKF President Nick Mwendwa, Mathare United CEO Jactkon Obure, and acting FKF CEO Barry Otieno.

Gor tops the Kenyan Premier League log with three points after their resounding 5-2 win over Tusker FC in the opening match of 2019/20 season at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.