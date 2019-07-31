As a grandfather it was a welcome change from the usual office rounds when H.E Raila Odinga attended his granddaughter’s sports day this morning where he observed that apart from the physical benefits, sports also inculcates the spirit of team work in our young ones as they grow up.
Photos: Baba Raila with other parents attending granddaughter’s sports day, humble
Comments
Anonymous says
Just another baseless pr.