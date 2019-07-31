Kenya Today

Photos: Baba Raila with other parents attending granddaughter’s sports day, humble

As a grandfather it was a welcome change from the usual office rounds when H.E Raila Odinga attended his granddaughter’s sports day this morning where he observed that apart from the physical benefits, sports also inculcates the spirit of team work in our young ones as they grow up.

