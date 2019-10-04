Lucky Voi man wins big on OdiBets

A man from Voi has won Sh635,860 after placing a multibet of 7 teams with Sh15,000.

The medicine practitioner who has been identified as Robert Anika claims to have started betting on OdiBets two months ago after the closure of betting sites SportPesa and Betin.

“I started betting on OdiBets two months ago when SportPesa and Betin were closed, I wasn’t sure of winning but when I saw the message congratulating me of my win I was elated,” said Robert as he received his cheque from OdiBets country marketing manager Aggrey Sayi.

Speaking to the press during the winners’ unveiling, Odibets lead bookmaker Daniel Macharia said that Odibets is focused on giving a better betting experience to customers with betting markets that are quite entertaining to play.

“We offer up to 120 markets to ensure that we take bets for nearly every interesting outcome on events. One can also stake as much as 20,000 on bets daily,” he concluded.