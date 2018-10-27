BREAKING SAD: Kenya Professional boxing Association founder Dick ‘Tiger’ Murunga is dead.

PRESS RELEASE

Attn Sports Editors;

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

27/10/2018

It is with great sadness that we the Murunga Family announce that the 1972 Munich Olympic Games Bronze Medalist,1973 African Walterweight Champion and Kenya Professional boxing Association founder Dick ‘Tiger’ Murunga is dead.

Dad who was a left handed boxer passed on yesterday afternoon,26th October 2018, while undergoing treatment at the Kenyatta National Hospital after a short illness.

At the time of death Dad was confined to a wheelchair following a Spinal injury in March of 2002 sustained during training at a Hotel gym in Mombasa. He had retired from the sport 4 years earlier but was recalled by boxing administrators to return to retired professional boxing in New York.

Dad was among the Sports retired personalities awarded during the inaugural National Olympic Committee Gala. We are now urging H E President Uhuru Kenyatta, the Kenyan Government,the National Olympic Committee of Kenya ,Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa and all Sports stakeholders to stand with us in this time of need and help us appreciate and recognise the role our dear departed Father played in proudly putting our beautiful Country Kenya on the global professional boxing map.

He is survived by his Wife, children and grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements are ongoing.

Regards,

Family Spokesman,

Mohammed Murunga(Son) Minneapolis,MN- USA

For any querries and clarification please contact;

Local Contact:Angie Wangeci 0728282614