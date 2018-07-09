Kenya Today

If England Wins The World Then Be Ready For Total Bullshit In The Premier League

If England wins this year’s World Cup there will be unrest in the world…

Premier league commentary will be like:-

“World Cup winner Jordan Henderson wins a tackle from Sane whose country was eliminated in the first round”… ..😂

“Eric Dier who won the world cup with England passes the ball back to A.Sanchez whose country was humiliated by the world champions in a dramatic penalty shootouts”…..😂

“Young World Cup winner Marcus Rushford gets behind Arsenals defense with electric pace. He has continued from were he left off..😂

“Ashley Young who helped England win the world cup falls under a nasty challenge from Van Dijk whose country didn’t even qualify for the just ended World Cup in Russia…😂

“The golden boot winner and perhaps the most lethal striker of our generation “Harry Kane” scores with a brilliant header. What a player..!😂

“Garry Southgate, the brain behind England’s success in Russia is in the stands. Immaculately dressed as usual. His neck tie costs millions and millions of pounds”…..😂

Imagine such nonsense in the Epl…..👆😂😂

