I do big clubs, Manchester United was a raw deal says Mourinho

I have already rejected three job offers since I left Manchester United, Jose Mourinho has revealed.

Mourinho was sacked after United made a poor start in 29 years into the season and his last match in charge was the 3-1 loss to Liverpool at Anfield.

Although he did not reveal the exact club that approached him, Mourinho said the clubs were not what he wanted. Benfica is understood to have approached the Portuguese but had their offer turned down by Mourinho.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid had earlier claimed that he belongs to top football.

“I am happy with these three weeks, I am happy with this experience and I am going to have other experiences that normally I cannot have. But I know me, and I know by the end of March I will be struggling with my happiness. I will analyze things. I refuse already three options because I didn’t feel it is what I want. I am going to be calm. The more time I have, the better I can prepare. The next must be something that makes me happy with a challenge.” said Mourinho