How It Went Down At Kasarani Stadium, Harambee Stars 3 Ethiopia 0, Damage Of 50M to DP Ruto

Harambee Stars inched closer to the 2019 African Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon after putting up an assured performance to beat Ethiopia’s Walya Antelopes 3-0 at a packed Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Sunday.

Stars were electric from the start and Michael ‘Enigeer’Olunga who plies his trade in Japan duly put the home team ahead with a beautifully curled left-foot drive from the right wing in the 23rd minute to send the packed stadium to raptures, before Eric Johanna added the second, four minutes later.



Johanna’s finish from close range was equally beautiful sending the crowd led by Deputy President William Ruto and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka to a frenzy.



Skipper Victor Wanyama then put the icing on the cake for the Stars with a composed penalty in the 67th minute, drilling to the left of Ethiopia’s goalie, to all but wrap up the tie, after creative force Eric Johanna had been upended in the 12 yard area.



With seven points from four matches, Stars will grace next year’s Afcon finals in Cameroon if Fifa maintains its suspension of Sierra Leone, the other team in Group F, but will need three more points if Fifa lifts the suspension on the west African nation.





