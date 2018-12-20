Hazard takes chelsea to semi-finals clash with Tottenham

Chelsea remain eager to exact revenge on Tottenham for the “football lesson” they received in the Premier League last month, according to Gianfranco Zola.

Tottenham ended Maurizio Sarri’s unbeaten start in English football back in November, storming to a dominant 3-1 victory at Wembley Stadium, and Chelsea’s assistant coach revealed that result remains a source of frustration.

“We’re happy because some time ago they gave us a football lesson and we’re looking forward to challenging them again,” Zola told reporters.

“I’m sure it’ll be a different game. There are a lot of proud players and they want to play this game and show that we were not the ones that played that game.

“Too many players underperformed and were hurt. We are pleased that we will play them and we can’t wait.”

Zola, a firm favourite during his playing days, hopes Eden Hazard will resist any advances to leave and instead continue to enhance his reputation at Chelsea.

“He is certainly one of the players who has given this club a lot of satisfaction,” the Italian said.

“And, considering he is only 27, if he stays a long time he can be only bigger. I hope he achieves great things for us in the future.”

Hazard did not start the Bournemouth game but the Belgian had a decisive impact when he came on, and spared the sell-out Stamford Bridge crowd the tension of a penalty shoot-out that was looking increasingly likely before he found the net with six minutes left on the clock, a goal which also owed a lot to the attacking quickness of thought and foot of Pedro.