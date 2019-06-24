Harambee stars were defeated because of the oppressive regime: Miguna Miguna

Exiled lawyer and NRM general has bashed the state over its oppressive trait that led to the sunday night loss for Harambe stars in Egypt.

Football/soccer teams like #HarambeeStars whose players are oppressed, exploited and depressed cannot prevail over players from more liberated and enlightened countries. It starts in the head. Let us liberate Kenya from the despots before we can become victorious. — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) June 23, 2019

Algerians are on the streets in their millions executing a revolution against despots while Kenyans are cheering their tyrants. Victory in soccer requires brain work: calculation, strategy, coordination and tactics. Not possible in despotic states. #HarambeeStars #DespotsMustFall — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) June 23, 2019



A smooth Algeria on Sunday night effortlessly brushed aside Kenya 2-0 in their Group “C” match at 30 June Stadium in Cairo.

A penalty slotted home by Qatari league top scorer Baghdad Bounedjah on 37 minutes and a fine finish by Manchester City midfielder Riyad Mahrez five minutes later gave the Desert Foxes a comfortably first half lead.

The second half was a bland affair with Algeria happy to play possessing football while Kenya, could hardly build any attack when they got hold of the ball.

Algeria could have scored more goals, the dangerous Bounedjah shooting straight at Kenya goalkeeper Patrick Matasi and Mahrez’s free kick whistling just wide off the slightest of deflections in that lively first half – at least from the point of view of the north Africans.

Kenya were nervous all evening hardly able to hold on to the ball. They strung up their first meaningful move in the 18th minute that came to naught and got their first corner in the 43rd minute.

Kenya’s lead striker Michael Olunga never got a sniff at goal all evening.

Kenya next play neighbours Tanzania on Thursday from 10pm local time (11pm Kenya time).

In the earlier Group “C” match at the same venue Senegal saw off Tanzania 2-0 with goals from Inter Milan strike Keita Balde and Krepin Diatta either side of the break.

The two group favourites are tied on three points each from one match played.