Gor mahia wins Kenya Premier League in a continuous third round

Gor Mahia are officially the Champions of Kenya Premier League season 2018-19. In other words, Gor are the all-time champions in Kenya.

Historically, K’Ogalo have dominated the Kenya Premier League since it began. They’ve also produced great legends renown worldwide.

Over the years, they’ve also dominated the national team as most of their players always get a selection in the Harambee Stars.

Well, back to our topic! Gor Mahia has once again proved that they are the champions after winning the Premier League title for the third time in a row.

Despite being bundled out of the continental competition, Gor have redeemed their image and booked their space again for next year’s continental competition.

Interestingly, K’Ogalo have won the title with two matches remaining for the actual end of the season. That’s a great achievement! Arguably, this mostly happens in countries where one club largely dominates their domestic League.

Bandari were about to delay Gor’s declaration as the champions until they succumbed to a barren draw with Mathare United, paving way for the Green Army to be announced champions despite drawing 1-1 to Vihiga United.

History has now been penned down in Kenya Premier League as Gor Mahia now becomes the first club in Kenya to pull a three-peat thrice.

No team in Kenya has ever pulled a three-peat even twice. Congratulations to the Green Army!

Gor pulled the first three-peat in 1983, 1984 and 1985.

The second three-peat was pulled in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

And finally, the third three-peat in 2017, 2018 and now 2019.

It will take some times before the Green Army’s record is surpassed by any club owing to the fact that the club is currently in a stable form.

Gor have two KPL matches remaining; against Posta Rangers and Mathare United. They currently have 70 points and will be looking forward to adding on to their points.