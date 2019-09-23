Gatundu South man strikes 0.46 million on OdiBets using 1,000/=

Timothy Kioi Muruga from Gatundu is the latest winner on OdiBets. Timothy won 469,899 after placed an 8 team multibet using a 1,000 stake.

While speaking to the press moments after being awarded the cheque at OdiBets head offices, Timothy a clearing and forwarding agent in Nairobi said he plans to keep his money for at least three months as he figures out how he will invest his money.

“I received the call when I was along Mombasa road and everything in me started shaking. I was forced to park my car for a while, I could not drive, I was so overwhelmed by happiness” said Muruga.

Timothy says he had been driving to the airport to clear some cargo when he was called to be informed of the win.

“Thank you so much to OdiBets for this win. I will continue betting as I hope to win millions,” said an elated Muruga.

Present at the awarding ceremony was Aggrey Sayi the OdiBets country marketing manager who noted that the betting firm is committed to giving customers the best betting experience.

“As OdiBets we will continue giving our customers the best sports gaming experience – instant payouts, more offers and amazing bonues,” said Mr. Sayi.

