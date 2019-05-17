Chelsea star to spend a whole season out of the pitch

Chelsea attacking midfielder Ruben-Loftus Cheek will have to spend one full year out of the ground after picking up an injury where he injured his left Achilles in the second half of fundraiser match they were playing in.

Cheek who had been on the pitch for only 20 minutes after being introduced as a half-time substitute collapsed in agony after damaging his left Achilles in Chelsea’s friendly funds raise match against New England Revolution and left the Gillette Stadium on crutches with his foot in a protective boot.

The 23-year-old, who misses Chelsea’s Europa League final against Arsenal on May 29 and England’s Nations League campaign next month, now fears he could be out for the whole of next season due to the severity of the injury.

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi suffered the same injury last month and is optimistic of returning in time to be involved in pre-season training.

However, Hudson-Odoi is understood to have suffered a partial rupture while Loftus-Cheek’s was a full rupture leading to the gloomier outlook and concerns the latter will have a significantly longer spell out of action.

Loftus-Cheek could not put any weight on his left foot and needed the help of two members of the Chelsea staff to leave the pitch after he suffered the injury.