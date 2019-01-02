Chelsea signs Christian pulisic from Brussia Dortmund as a right winger

Chelsea Football Club and Borussia Dortmund have agreed terms for the permanent transfer of Christian Pulisic.

Pulisic will spend the rest of the campaign on loan with Dortmund before linking up with the Blues ahead of the 2019/20 season.

The USA international, who plays as a right winger, or on the left or behind a striker, said: ‘In summer I move on to Chelsea and to a new competition, the English Premier League. It’s a privilege to have signed for such a legendary club and I look forward to working hard towards being a contributor to their team of world class players.’

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added: ‘We are delighted to have signed one of Europe’s most sought-after young players. Christian has shown his quality during a fantastic spell in Germany and at just 20, we believe he has the potential to become an important Chelsea player for many years to come. We look forward to welcoming him to Stamford Bridge in the summer and wish him and Dortmund every success for the remainder of the season

Agile, quick and two-footed, Pulisic is naturally a right winger, but is also comfortable playing on the left or behind a striker.

Born in Hershey, Pennsylvania, he is the son of two former footballers, and spent time in England as a child, where he played with Northamptonshire side Brackley Town before moving back to the States.

With a number of European clubs monitoring his progress, Pulisic signed for Dortmund as a 16-year-old in early 2015, quickly rising through the academy ranks to make his senior debut a year later.