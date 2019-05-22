Breaking: Arsenal Goalkeeper Petr Cech ‘agrees Chelsea return’ as sports director

Arsenal fans have reacted furiously to reports that Petr Cech has already agreed to return to Chelsea this summer just a week before the Europa League final. The veteran Czech shot-stopper has started every knockout game in Europe this season ahead of No.1 keeper Bernd Leno and had been expected to keep his place in the side for the final in Baku. That will represent his final game for the Gunners before he retires, and Sky Sports are now reporting that he will be take up a new role as sporting director at old club Chelsea.

Petr Cech is set to return to Chelsea as a sporting director, according to @SkySportsNews. His final game as a player will be the Europa League final with Arsenal…against Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/94qVmuUrjl — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 21, 2019

Arsenal fans have not taken the news well, however, with many taking to social media to urge manager Unai Emery to reconsider starting Cech in the final if he does indeed already has an agreement with Chelsea… I don’t care how professional Petr Cech is. He is joining Chelsea straight after the most important Arsenal game for over a decade. Starting him against them should not be considered. Unai Emery must forget sentiment and start Leno, our number one keeper. #EuropaLeagueFinal #afc

Cech heading to the Chelsea dressing room after the Europa League final after purposely conceding 4 goals… pic.twitter.com/KlSXXeO8XV — Football Vines (@FootballVines) May 21, 2019

Petr Cech set to return to Chelsea this summer in a new sporting director role! This is fantastic news, bringing legends back can only benefit the club. Quite simply the best goalkeeper Chelsea have ever had! 🧤 pic.twitter.com/VNkagwcbmN — Chris Wright 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@chriswrightzz) May 21, 2019