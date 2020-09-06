Betting fanatics in for a treat as the new Odibets app now comes with a bonus

In recent years, betting has grown immensely in the Kenyan market prompting one of Kenya’s most trusted betting firms, Odibets to launch an all new user friendly app.

The app which has been hailed by punters boasts new features making it easier and faster when placing bets.

Speaking to journalists, Odibets Country marketing manager Aggrey Sayi stated that the new app is set to take punter’s betting experiences to a whole new level with the various new features and bonuses that come with it.

“We have launched the best betting app and this is a one of a kind app as it comes with several new exciting features, there will also be various bonuses that one will get once they download the app,” mentioner Sayi.

For one to install the app, one has to click on the link https://odibets.com/odiapp follow the instructions that entail installing the app.

One instantly receives a bonus of Sh50 after placing their first cash bet.

The Odibets app has features like streaming live games, sharing bet slips, light and dark mode options and four virtual leagues that will keep punters on toes. The app also pushes instant notifications on games; punters place their bets and follow up on bets they placed.

Early this year, Odibets launched a live stream and analysis feature on its betting website to give punters more variety and options to bet on their favorite games and teams.

If you bet on soccer today, you will find an in-depth analysis of games that are available on the Odibets platform through a website like mafans.

This will not only help better live betting on sports, but generally enhance the users betting experience.

“We are happy to launch this new amazing feature that will help sports lovers enjoy the several games that are being played in the various leagues at the comfort of their homes,” said Odibets Country Marketing manager Aggrey Sayi.