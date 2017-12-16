(Amazing Photos) Humble Senator Sakaja Honours Disabled Boy, Makes Him Guest Of Honour In Kothbiro Finals

By Albert Nyakundi Amenya (The Banana Peddler)

They don’t call him Super Senator for nothing. Others say he is He is the humbliest Senator in Kenya and most selfless politician.

Today, Senator Sakaja deliberately abdicated his position of Chief Guest at the finals of Koth Biro football tournament and dedicated it to a young disabled boy.

He designated the young man confined to a wheelchair as the guest of honour. The Senator sat next to the boy at the VIP stand as they discoursed.

This is what the Senator had to say in his unstinting wisdom on his Social Media account:

“This is what Koth Biro is all about. So touching. These kids always wheel their friend to watch every day football games at Ziwani Grounds and can never leave him home. I love it. He was our guest of honour today at the Quarter Final Kothbiro meet between Pumwani and South C Ward. I was honoured to sit next to him and learn more about him. Also spoke to his Dad. I will inform you later on how we can all rally together to support him. #Siasa safi #MunguMbele”