2023 UEFA Champions League finals to be played at Wembley stadium

Wembley will host the 2023 Champions League final as it celebrates its centenary year, UEFA has confirmed.

It will see European club football’s biggest match come to London for the third time in 12 years, with the most recent occasion seeing Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund in 2013.

Wembley is already hosting another two of UEFA’s major games – the finals of both the men’s 2020 European Championships and the women’s version in 2021.

Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, said: “It’s fantastic that one of the world’s biggest sporting events is returning to our city.

“Hosting the biggest game in men’s club football is the perfect way to mark the centenary of Wembley.

“UEFA’s commitment to bringing the final to Wembley for a third time in 12 years, alongside the finals of the men’s EURO 2020 and women’s EURO 2021 tournaments, confirms London truly is the sporting capital of the world and open to everyone.”

The original Wembley stadium was opened in 1923 before being closed in 2000. It was then demolished and replaced by the current stadium, which opened seven years later.

UEFA also revealed St Petersburg will host the 2021 Champions League final, while Munich is the venue a year later.

Windsor Park to host 2021 Super Cup final after extensive lobbying

Meanwhile, the Irish Football Association has won the right to host the UEFA Super Cup at Windsor Park in August 2021.

The success for the association follows extensive lobbying by both Irish FA President David Martin and Irish FA chief executive Patrick Nelson allied to a strong bid from the association to UEFA to host the game.

Patrick Nelson said: “This is fantastic news for everyone at the association, the city of Belfast and Northern Ireland as a whole.

“This confirms that, like us, UEFA believes the National Football Stadium is a compact world class venue capable of hosting high profile international and club matches. It is a huge feather in our cap.

“I would like to congratulate everyone who contributed to the bid, and in particular bid leader Craig Stanfield, for putting together a compelling proposition for UEFA.”

