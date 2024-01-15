Spells for being used in a relationship: How to know and prevent it

Spells for being used in a relationship-Have you ever felt like you are giving more than you are receiving in a relationship?

Do you suspect that your partner is only interested in what you can do for them, and not in who you are

as a person?

If so, you might be a victim of being used by someone who does not truly love you. In this

article, we will help you identify the signs of being used in a relationship, and how to protect

yourself from such manipulation. We will also reveal a secret magic spell that can prevent you

from being used by anyone ever again.

What is being used in a relationship?

Being used in a relationship means that someone is taking advantage of you for their own benefit

without caring about your feelings, needs, or happiness.

They may use you for money, sex, emotional support, or other favours, but they do not

reciprocate or appreciate your efforts. They may also lie, cheat, or manipulate you to get what

they want and make you feel guilty or insecure if you try to stand up for yourself.

Being used in a relationship can be very hurtful and damaging, and it can lower your self-esteem

and confidence.

Signs that you are being used in a relationship

Many signs can indicate that you are being used in a relationship, but some of the most common

ones are:

 Your partner always asks for money or favours, but they never pay you back or do

anything for you.

 Your partner ignores your needs and wants and only focuses on their own.

 Your partner is dishonest or secretive, and you catch them lying or hiding things.

 Your partner is emotionally unavailable or distant, and they do not show you affection or

support.

 Your partner is disrespectful or abusive, and they criticise, insult, or hurt you verbally or

physically.

 Your partner is selfish or controlling, and they do not respect your boundaries or

opinions.

 Your partner is unfaithful or uncommitted, and they flirt with or date other people behind

your back.

If you notice any of these signs in your relationship, you should be careful and cautious, as they

may indicate that your partner is using you and does not truly love you.

How to prevent being used in a relationship

If you are being used in a relationship, you should not tolerate or accept it, as it can harm your

mental and emotional health.

You deserve to be in a relationship where you are loved, respected, and valued and where you

can trust and communicate with your partner.

Here are some tips on how to prevent being used in a relationship:

 Set boundaries and expectations: You should make it clear to your partner what you

expect and what you will not tolerate in a relationship, such as honesty, loyalty, and

respect. You should also establish your own limits and say no when you feel

uncomfortable or pressured to do something you do not want to do.

 Communicate your feelings and needs: You should express your feelings and needs to

your partner and let them know when you are happy or unhappy with something. You

should also listen to their feelings and needs and try to understand and empathise with

them. Communication is key to a healthy and balanced relationship.

 Seek support and advice: You should not isolate yourself or suffer in silence, as it can

make you feel more lonely and hopeless. You should reach out to your friends, family, or

a professional counsellor and share your problems and concerns with them. They can

offer you support, advice, or guidance and help you cope.

 End the relationship if necessary: If your partner does not change or improve their

behaviour and they continue to use you and hurt you, you should consider ending the

relationship. You should not waste your time and energy on someone who does not

appreciate or value you. You should also not be afraid of being alone, as it can be an

opportunity to heal and grow. You should focus on yourself and your happiness, and

move on with your life.

Here are other things you can do to prevent being used in a relationship:

 Get to know your partner well before you get serious with them.

 Set clear boundaries and communicate your needs and expectations.

 Don’t be afraid to say no to your partner, even if they get upset.

 Trust your gut instinct. If something feels off, it probably is.

 Don’t give your partner more than you are comfortable giving.



Is there a magic spell to prevent being used in relationship?

This magic spell is a simple but effective way to protect yourself from being used in a

relationship. To cast the spell, you will need:

 A white candle

 A rose quartz crystal

 A piece of paper

 A pen

Instructions:

 Light the candle and place it in a safe place.

 Hold the rose quartz crystal in your hand and close your eyes.

 Visualise yourself being surrounded by a white light of protection.

 Say the following affirmation:.

I am protected from being used in a relationship. I am worthy of love and respect. I will not allow

anyone to take advantage of me.

 Write the affirmation on the piece of paper and burn it in the candle flame.

 Thank the universe for your protection.

Note: Mugwenu Doctors have a solid reputation for casting potent spells in East Africa. They

have experience spanning over 25 years.

You can repeat this spell as often as you like, especially if you are feeling vulnerable or if you are

starting a new relationship.

Being used in a relationship can be a painful and damaging experience, but you don’t have to put

up with it. By recognising the signs of being used, and taking action to stop it, you can free

yourself from a toxic situation and find happiness elsewhere. You can also use a magic spell to

prevent you from being used by anyone in the future, and to attract the kind of partner you

deserve.

However, be careful with the power of magic, and use it wisely and responsibly.

What are some other spells for relationships?

 A spell to attract a new lover: This spell involves using a red candle, a rose, and a piece

of paper to write down the qualities you desire in a partner. You then light the candle and

recite a chant to invoke the power of love and attraction. You then place the rose and the

paper under your pillow and sleep with them for seven nights. This spell is said to help

you attract a new lover who matches your ideal criteria, according to Wishbonix.

 A spell to heal a broken relationship: This spell involves using a pink candle, a photo of

you and your partner, and a needle and thread to sew the photo together. You then light

the candle and recite a chant to ask for forgiveness and healing. You then place the photo

under your pillow and sleep with it for seven nights. This spell is said to help you mend

the rifts and wounds in your relationship and restore harmony and trust, as recorded by

Baltimore.

 A spell to enhance passion and intimacy: This spell involves using a red candle, a piece

of ginger, and a piece of paper to write down your name and your partner’s name. You

then light the candle and recite a chant to ignite the fire of passion and intimacy. You then

place the ginger and the paper in a small cloth bag and carry it with you wherever you go.

This spell is said to help you increase the sexual attraction and connection between you

and your partner.

Don’t let your problems overwhelm you. Mugwenu Doctors can help you with any issue, from

money to love, health to business, luck to protection, and more.

Email: mugwenudoctors@gmail.com

Website: www.mugwenudoctors.com

Phone: +254740637248

Don’t wait any longer. Contact Mugwenu Doctors now and get ready to see amazing results.