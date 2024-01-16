Solving Misunderstandings with Family Members

Misunderstandings with Family Members- Everyone belongs to a family, this is the special place where everyone traces their roots.

However, have you ever asked yourself why misunderstandings with family members are an

everyday phenomenon threatening to tear away this critical unit of relationships?

Like discordant notes in a symphony, these misunderstandings can disrupt the harmony of family

life, leaving us feeling hurt, frustrated, and disconnected.

In this article, we examine the causes of misunderstandings among family members and how to

improve relationships with family.

We discuss these issues at a time when family members are turning against each other and the

adage blood is thicker than water and no longer holds water. Brothers, sisters and parents are

slaying each other leaving many with the big question: What is happening to our families?

What Are Dysfunctional Family Relationships?

 Dysfunctional family relationships occur when there is a communication

breakdown, resulting in unresolved conflicts and strained interactions, according

to HelpGuide.org.

 They can be as a result of overly critical parents, jealous siblings, or controlling

in-laws.

 Self-blame, anxiety, and lack of emotional support during challenging times are

some of the resultant effects of dysfunctional family relationships.

What Causes Misunderstandings with family

members?

 Family finances: This can be in the form of inheritance disputes. Financial

responsibilities, especially for firstborns, also tend to drive a wedge in family

relationships. Family members who are also blessed financially also experience this type

of pressure, especially in setups where everyone is dependent on them for food and other

provisions.

 Communication styles: Differences in communication styles contribute to

misunderstandings. Misunderstanding can also erupt due to a lack of late or harsh or

insensitive feedback. Some parents may also not know how best to handle teens and

young adults. According to the Centre for Parent and Teen Communication, parents

always have the best intentions, and it is always important to turn every misunderstanding

into positive discussion.

 Unmet Expectations: This includes unspoken expectations, which often cause friction. A

family member may assume the other party understands their needs, and they go ahead to

feel bad when someone acts in a manner they did not expect, yet they never

communicated their needs to the party they now feel annoyed with.

 Values and Beliefs: Clashes arise when core values are challenged or misunderstood.

Belief may include religious practices, especially when a member of the family joins a

religion or sect the family does not subscribe to. Misunderstandings can also crop up in

families where there are cross-cultural interactions as a result of things like

intermarriages or migration.

 Witchcraft: Let us face it, many families have been broken after jealous neighbours or

relatives use dark powers on them. It is for this reason that experts like Mugwenu Doctors

exist. They issue charms and spells that are able to counter such evil missions by such

agents that want to sow the seed of misunderstandings within family members.

How Can I Improve My Relationship with Difficult Family Members?

In some cases, it is important to note that some family members can develop habits that make

dealing with them difficult.

Any communication made to or with them is received with rebellion or contempt.

How do you deal with such people to ensure you live in harmony?

 Listen actively: Always try to give your full attention without judgment.

Empathetic listening will always foster understanding.

 Use “I” statements: Avoid blame and accusation. Express your feelings using “I”

statements.

 Express your needs clearly: This helps to reduce unmet expectations. You need

to be specific about your emotions and requirements. Communicate them well and

avoid assuming people know and understand your needs. They are not angels.

 Understand the underlying causes: Dig deeper to uncover the root of the

misunderstanding. Look at the background of the problem or even the background

of the person you have issues with. This will help you understand the motive

behind some actions.

 Acknowledge and apologise: Sincere apologies rebuild trust. When you are wrong, say

sorry. It does not hurt to say sorry. Pride and arrogance not to say sorry hurts. Sometimes,

especially when it involves couples or parents, saying sorry is important even when you

are not at fault.

Example: “I apologise for my harsh words. I didn’t mean to hurt you.

 Focus on solutions: Prioritize finding resolutions. This is more important than winning

arguments.

 Agree to disagree: Accept differing opinions when necessary. Respecting differences

maintains family harmony.

 Seek professional help: Consider counselling or mediation for complex issues. You can

reach out to experts like Mugwenu Doctors, religious leaders, professional counsellors,

village elders or other families that have a good reputation. However, do not forget

everyone has their own issues. It is important to start fixing the issues at a domestic level

and only seek other people when things threaten to snowball out of control. Professional

guidance can break communication barriers.

 Avoid people-pleasing: Verywellmind warns against the habit of people-pleasing, which

many family members may develop as a way to avoid or cope with conflict. This habit

hurts in the long run since it involves constantly putting other people ahead of yourself.

How can I tell if my family relationship is

toxic?

Identifying a toxic family relationship can be challenging, but it’s essential for your well-being.

Watch out for the following signs:

 Unrealistic standards: Being expected to take on adult responsibilities at a young age,

such as parenting younger siblings or providing emotional support, could be a sign of

toxicity, according to Healthline.

 Defensiveness and lack of apology: According to Webmd, this involves having to

constantly defend yourself and even after that, you rarely receive any apologies even

when it is clear the other party is outrightly in the wrong.

 When you are feeling devalued: When you are consistently giving more than you

receive and feeling emotionally depleted; this is a sign u need to rethink the relationship.

 Disrespect and attack: if you are feeling consistently disrespected, misunderstood,

demeaned, or attacked by family members. This is a bad cue. It means you need to stop

and seek help, which could include cutting ties temporarily or permanently.

 Harsh criticism: Consistently receiving harsh and unfair criticism that makes you feel

inferior or unloved is a bad direction.

 Manipulation and confusion: Being manipulated by family members is not good.

Manipulation that leaves you feeling confused and anxious could leave you with stress

and even health problems. It is time to set clear boundaries.

 Unmet needs: Regularly going without basic needs like food, clean clothes, or emotional

support is a sign that you need not to ignore.

How can I set boundaries with toxic family

members?

Setting boundaries with toxic family members is essential for your well-being.

The following strategies will be of help as you embark on identifying and cutting off such family

members who cause misunderstandings with family members.

It will however come with some guilt which you will need to know how to cope with.

1. Identify your boundaries: Reflect on what you need and where you feel uncomfortable.

You need to be clear about your limits before communicating them. Be ready to decline

requests from toxic friends and families. This could include parents.

2. Communicate clearly: Express your boundaries clearly and calmly. It is important to

avoid assumptions; don’t assume the family member already knows. Go for assertive

language without blame or defensiveness. Avoid overexplaining, and be sure to stick to

facts, according to Allure.

3. Stick to your boundaries consistently: Remember that boundaries are about self-care,

not about pleasing people. Once you have set a boundary, maintain it consistently. Don’t

compromise unless it is very necessary.

4. Limit contact: Once you have identified people who cause misunderstandings with

family members, reduce interactions with them. You have the right to protect your

emotional well-being.

5. Avoid toxic interactions: Toxic behaviours includes manipulation, blame, lying, and

judgment. Avoid them like a plague. You can redirect conversations or disengage when

toxicity comes to the fore.

How can I cope with the guilt of setting

boundaries?

Dealing with guilt when setting boundaries is challenging, no need to lie, especially when it

involves family.

Nonetheless, it’s essential for your well-being. Below are some strategies to help you navigate

the process:

 Acknowledge your worth: Remind yourself that you deserve healthy boundaries. You

are not selfish if you are prioritising your needs, Psychology Today states.

 Change your role: Shift from being a people-pleaser to someone who respects their

limits. Understand that saying “no” doesn’t make you unkind. It makes you true to

yourself. You become authentic.

 Make time for yourself: If you prioritise others over you, guilt will hit you once you

decide to start putting yourself first. Taking care of your emotional health will benefit

everyone around you.

 Apply the boundaries gradually: When setting your boundaries, start small and also

ensure they are reasonable boundaries, even if this triggers guilt in the initial stages. With

each successful boundary that you set, you can be sure that the feeling of guilt will reduce

over time, as stated by Psychology Today.

Conclusion

A family is a critical unit in the society. However, misunderstandings with family members will

always be there and learning how to avoid and deal with this phenomenon is essential.

Remember that financial issues, unmet expectations and communication breakdowns are among

the factors that contribute to misunderstanding with family members.

By employing strategies like active listening, expressing needs clearly and focusing on solutions

rather than arguing is vital when it comes to taming misunderstandings with family members.

Be sure to identify your boundaries and stick to them when dealing with toxic family members.

However, even as you set boundaries, be ready to deal with some guilt. Prioritising your health is

nonetheless more important than the temporary feeling of guilt.

Remember, some family misunderstandings can be caused by witchcraft.

Contact experts like Mugwenu Doctors on +254740637248. They have over 25 years of

experience in dealing with family misunderstandings.

Email: mugwenudoctors@gmail.com

Website: www.mugwenudoctors.com