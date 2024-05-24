Socialite Lucy Wambui of ‘Phoina Beauty’ Fails to Pay for Bikinis Ordered From Small Business Owner and Returns Them Dirty

A local business owner has reported a disheartening experience with influencer Phoina Wambui. She accuses her of demeaning a small business by breach of agreement and non-payment for goods delivered.

“Hello Nyakundi. I want to shame Lucy Wambui, most known as Phoina in media circles, for demeaning our business and refusing to pay for goods delivered. I have all the receipts and screenshots from when she contacted us until now. Marketing is essential for any business, including mine, and collaborating with influencers is a popular strategy. I engaged with Phoina Wambui for this purpose, choosing a 10k package and promptly paying the full amount. While she created some videos, she didn’t make a collaborative post as she usually does, resulting in only a few inquiries.

Later, she ordered a large number of bikinis, making me hopeful for a bulk order. However, despite our 24-hour return policy and my repeated reminders, she delayed returning the items. When she finally responded, she had worn three bikinis and planned to return the others, which she hadn’t used. This situation was distressing as I had to communicate through her nanny, with her bill totaling 19,100.

Despite my continuous efforts to get a response, I only received 9,500. This experience was extremely degrading and disappointing, as I had put significant effort into building my brand. My business has policies to maintain, and it was disheartening to be treated this way. Three weeks later, I was still pleading for payment.

Her nanny called and told me to pick up the items, which felt deeply humiliating. This situation forced me to make a tough decision that went against my business policy, but I wanted to move past this exhausting ordeal. I believe in karma, but I needed to express my frustration and disappointment.

We work hard to make our parents proud, and facing such disrespect is hurtful. She returned the rest of the bikinis after 3 weeks and some are clearly worn and adjusted by a tailor.”