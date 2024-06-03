Sakaja is greedy and corrupt – Ex Minister Fred Gumo reveals

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has been described as a greedy, corrupt and visionless leader in a shocking revelation by his close ally.

Former Cabinet Minister Fred Gumo has revealed shocking revelations about Sakaja, describing him as the most corrupt Governor ever in Nairobi.

Speaking during a YouTube interview on AB TV, Gumo said Sakaja is plundering City Hall coffers in a bid to enrich himself and outdo his predecessors.

“Sakaja is more corrupt than his predecessors since he’s only engaged in a race to amass wealth rather than serve the people of Nairobi,” stated Gumo.

According to Gumo, Sakaja is now reportedly stashing millions of shillings in containers and bedrooms across his multiple homes in the City.

“Nairobi County is in a mess. The problem we have today is selfishness and the leaders we have in Nairobi are competing to enrich themselves,” said Gumo.

Gumo is a close ally of Sakaja and he even influenced the appointment of his son Mike Gumo to be appointed the CEC of Innovation and Digital Economy in Sakaja’s Cabinet.

Gumo is well informed on operations at City Hall since he served as the Chairman of Nairobi City Commission between 1989 and 1992, when former President Daniel Moi disbanded the City Council of Nairobi over massive graft.

“I believe it’s the President only who can stop this mess at City Hall and end the plundering of public coffers,” added Gumo.

Sakaja has also been criticized by UDA MPs from Nairobi over his poor leadership and management skills. The Governor is aiming to be the Chairman of UDA Party in Nairobi as he plans to retain the seat in 2027 amid his lack of support from the party’s top leaders led by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.