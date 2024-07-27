SAFEZONE AUTO PARTS SUPPORTS MAMA IBADO CHARITY’S SENIORS 4 SENIORS – KILIMANJARO CAMPAIGN

Safezone Auto Parts has donated Kenya Shillings Three Hundred Thousand in support of Mama Ibado Charity’s Seniors 4 Seniors – Kilimanjaro campaign aimed at raising funds to support the Seniors Feeding Program.

The donation will go a long way to ensure that 1000 seniors in Isiolo and Kakamega counties receive essential food supplies on a monthly basis

“We began supporting Mama Ibado Charity in 2013 when there were three hundred beneficiaries. Today, we are proud that the number of beneficiaries the Charity supports has grown to one thousand seniors,” said Ahmed Khalid Hussein, Safezone’s Managing Director.

As an avid hiker himself, Mr. Ahmed Khalid Hussein, Safezone’s Managing Director, deeply resonates with the plan of Mama Ibado Charity’s Founder and President, Mr. Ahmed Jibril, to conquer Mt. Kilimanjaro in support of Senior Citizens.

He believes that Mama Ibado Charity’s Seniors Feeding Program has not only restored the dignity of our elders but also broken the cycle of food insecurity for many beneficiaries.

On 3rd August 2024, Mama Ibado Charity founder and president, Ahmed Jibril, will embark on an inspiring journey to summit Mt. Kilimanjaro.

This endeavor is not just about reaching the peak but is driven by a heartfelt mission to support Mama Ibado Charity’s Seniors Feeding Program.

By conquering Africa’s tallest mountain, Mr. Jibril aims to raise funds to provide essential food supplies to one thousand beneficiaries in Isiolo and Kakamega counties.