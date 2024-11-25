Ruto’s ‘Election Amendment Bill’ 2024: A Dangerous Power Grab and a Disastrous Legacy of Corruption

By Aoko via twitter

Ruto has sponsored the “Election Amendment Bill” 2024 and dear brethren, its proposals will turn the juice in your gall, acrid It is currently before the Senate which is led by Kingi and Cheruiyot. Before we delve into the Bill, a word on Amason Jeffa perhaps?

The super drum waddling on two feet in the 1st frame is his legal wife, Liz. The socialite (which is the politically correct term for classy pussy mongers) in the second Frame is his official Flame. Trust it to be an Okuyu babe His peasant father had five wives and 41 children all who grew up in a stark impecunious state.

Gist persists that this led to some psychological distortion in Kingi, who triumphed against illiteracy and penury to become a lawyer and hitherto man of purse But who has a strange affinity for women, especially of younger breed.

In essence, he’s an Ephebophile, meaning a man sexually attracted to teens btwn the ages of 15 to 19 To satisfy this odious carnal urge, he has a special Pimp on monthly allowance who scouts for these girls mostly on social media.

He plies mainly on Tik Tok and Instagram They’re then tested for any lurking blood organisms after which he eats them kaf kaf and gives 5k This travesty explains his friendship with El Chapo, the Mining CS and their overall King of depravity – Must Go. Political camaraderie aside, they bond over filthy segxual explorations!

Another thing they have in common is unabashedly sticking their snouts in the public trough Kilifi county under Kingi was a crime scene , 140B in ten years and his only legacy was a sh150M palatial dwelling abode for the seat holder By 2020, 8 years into office, 68% were going to bed on a single meal as his slayqueen paraded Hermes Birkin bags and multi million cars His hippopotamus of a wife had a company, Soft Rain, which he gave a 15 year contract to collect Kilifi’s revenue.

You can imagine the amount looted in 10 yrs On to the Bill – the Gafment seeks to delete section 39 of the Elections Act, and replace it with clauses, doesn’t mandate IEBC to live stream Results!

If it passes, Kenyans will have to get cooked results from IEBC website and tally on their own. The Bill is being championed by his Kumanina-ness

