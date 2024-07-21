Ruto’s Cabinet Shuffle: The only objective was to sack Moses Kuria to pacify Gachagua

By Fwamba Nc Fwamba

It has been 711 days since Kenya’s last General Election, with 1,116 days remaining until the next one, according to our constitutional timetable.

In this time, President William Ruto has faced mounting criticism, particularly as his administration struggles with rampant corruption, tribalism, and a failing health sector.

The education system is in disarray, and economic policies like the Finance Bill 2024 have sparked widespread outrage.

Initially, as a strong believer in democracy, I believed in supporting the president for the greater good, hoping that Ruto might indeed prove to be a leader different from the one we depicted during the campaigns.

This trust, however, has been sorely misplaced. The Gen Zs, recognizing the government’s shortcomings, mobilized the largest demonstrations in Kenya’s history, successfully halting the Finance Bill 2024 and forcing Ruto to react.

Ruto’s response was to create an illusion of reform. He appeared to heed public discontent by dismissing several Cabinet members, but this gesture quickly proved superficial.

Through proxies and strategic reshuffles, many of the same Cabinet members have so far been reinstated, revealing Ruto’s approach as a mere facade whose intention was more about serving his own personal intentions such as using it as an opportunity to do away with the Chief Administrative Secretaries that he had already appointed but later thought it was not a good idea.

The recent 11-member Cabinet reshuffle is emblematic of Ruto’s tendency to prioritize political maneuvering over genuine reform. It seems that the President used the Gen Z protests as an opportunity to remove Moses Kuria, appeasing Rigathi Gachagua, who had long opposed Kuria’s inclusion in the Cabinet.

The brief interval between “sacking” and appointment phases was likely intended to quell public anger against Cabinet members viewed as corrupt and arrogant. Despite this, it is likely that these individuals will reappear in the Cabinet, contingent on the effectiveness of ongoing anti-Ruto protests.

The 11 member first batch of appointments is a mere political experiment meant to test waters whose litmus test is the magnitude of the planned anti-government protests of Tuesday 23rd July 2024.

Even if Raila Odinga were to be offered a substantial number of Cabinet slots, the nature of this government would remain unchanged. The renewed Cabinet would still reflect Ruto’s leadership—a leadership marked by incompetence and political self-interest.

Raila should resist any offers that might legitimize this government’s failures and instead focus on his bid for the African Union position.

Ruto’s recent moves, including the sacking of some cabinet secretaries and reinstating some is a ping-pong game that has very little to do with addressing the broader issues that matter to Kenyans.

The reshuffled Cabinet, which Ruto claims is designed to be broad-based and inclusive, does not align with his promises of National Unity.

Rather, it reflects his unwillingness to genuinely address his administration’s failures. This pattern underscores a troubling tendency to advancing skewed ethnic appointments and cronyism over competence and transparency.

The Kenyan Constitution, particularly Article 152, outlines the framework for Cabinet appointments and emphasizes the need for diversity and inclusivity. Article 130(2) further mandates that government positions should reflect Kenya’s demographic diversity.

Ruto’s actions seem to disregard these constitutional principles. The Cabinet reshuffle appears more about consolidating power and guarding it at whatever cost.

The Finance Bill 2024 protests, driven by public frustration, demonstrated the electorate’s power and the administration’s vulnerability.

Ruto’s temporary concessions only served to create a false sense of responsiveness.

Other than the public relations exercise on Cabinet appointments and disappointments, his actions, thus far, have been inadequate in addressing the systemic issues plaguing his government.

As we approach the next General Election, it is crucial for Kenyans to remain vigilant and proactive. The electorate must continue holding Ruto’s government accountable and seek alternatives that genuinely address the nation’s needs.

The youth, having proven their capacity to drive change, should continue to demand transparency and integrity from the country’s leadership without ceasing.

This so so-called “new” Cabinet is a facade that conceals deeper systemic issues within Ruto’s administration. Kenyans must remain resolute in our pursuit of genuine change and prepare to make informed decisions at the ballot box in the coming elections to avoid future regrets as a result of mistakes committed at the ballot. Always remember that it is a five year decision and therefore it is very crucial.

*Fwamba NC Fwamba* is a Nairobi politician.