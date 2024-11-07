ROGUE ADVOCATE MICHAEL OTIENO OWANO IN SH 182M FAKE TENDER CASE ARRESTED

The facts preceeding his arrest date back to 2022 when the proprietor of the American-based company namely Underground Pipeline Rehabilitation Company was lured to jet in the country by one Alvin Alexander (the purported CEO of Orion AST Company), to allegedly meet some government officials and discuss the award of tenders by the Kenyan government.

Oblivious of the prime suspect’s choreographed machinations, the complainant flew into the country, where they held several meetings in various offices and was handed three different fake tender documents as follows;

2. Tender No ICTA/RFP/03/2022-2022: Provision of Consultancy Services for the Process of Design, Implementing and maintenance of an Information Management System (ISMS)

In the process, the complainant was hoodwinked to make payments to facilitate the tenders and work permits as part of the conditions to be met before commencing the projects. Payments amounting to USD 1,617,200 (equivalent to Ksh 182,743,600) were made as instructed by the purported government officials, through four different escrow accounts operated by four law firms as follows;

What followed the payments were months of being taken in circles, with the once hospitable and respectable members of the syndicate blocking contact and foiling scheduled meetings. Devastated, the complainant reported the fraud with the DCI and investigations were launched.

The first suspect (Owano Michael), and who is not new to court corridors over such scams, was taken into custody and processed for arraignment today, but was later released on cash bail to await the approval of the charges preferred against him by the ODPP. His accomplices are also being pursued.