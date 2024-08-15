REVEALED: Equity Bank Ksh1.5 Billion Insider Fraud Scandal

Equity Bank – There is more The recent exposure of a Ksh1.5 billion fraud involving an insider at Equity Bank is troubling, but what should truly worry Kenyans is the corruption and malpractice that remains hidden.

Despite repeated instances of insider fraud, Equity Bank seems to operate with impunity, with no meaningful action taken against it.

Equity CEO James Mwangi has mastered the art of political manipulation, ensuring that his business remains protected regardless of the political climate.

During the 2022 elections, Mwangi strategically funded both Raila Odinga and William Ruto, securing favor no matter who won the presidency.

Social media is flooded daily with complaints from Equity Bank customers who have mysteriously lost money from their accounts, yet the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) and other regulatory bodies have turned a blind eye.

There have been reports of Equity staff allegedly colluding with thieves to track and rob customers who withdraw large sums of money.

James Mwangi’s wealth, now past dollar billionaire status, has been built on questionable means, including profiting from government contracts and loans that burden the country with odious debt.

The pressing question now is: Why is Equity Bank seemingly above the law? Beyond the Ksh1.5 billion fraud, what other malpractices are being concealed?