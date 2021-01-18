Your level of corruption stinks to the highest- Kalonzo tells DP Ruto

PRESS STATEMENT BY WIPER PARTY LEADER KALONZO MUSYOKA.

Nairobi, January 18, 2021

Ladies and Gentlemen of the Press!

My attention has been drawn to spurious allegations by Deputy President William Ruto concerning the ownership of my Yatta Farm.

Addressing a rally in Bomet on Friday, DP Ruto made a frivolous and unsubstantiated claim to the effect that I grabbed government land in Yatta.

The wild claims hold no water. The allegations are a cheap and a desperate attempt at character assassination. I uphold the highest moral and ethical standards in all my affairs. I have nothing to hide and I today challenge the authorities to open an investigation into this matter. I am today presenting myself for a thorough investigation by the Directorate of Criminal Investigation as well as the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission. I want the matter settled once and for all. Indeed, this is the time to separate the truth from lies and malicious propaganda.

In the same vein, I challenge DP Ruto, alias “Arap Mashamba” well known for his unbridled greed for both public and private land, to offer himself for investigation concerning the following scandals that are in the public domain:

1. The grabbing of the land belonging to Hon. Joseph Murumbi, Kenya’s first Vice-President and a renowned conservationist.

2. The attempted land grab of the Langata Road Primary School playground, where innocent children were mercilessly teargassed and traumatized.

3. The grabbing of the piece of land on which Weston Hotel is located. It is in public knowledge that the land is public property belonging to the Kenya Airports Authority.

4. Who grabbed more than 100 acres belonging to the late Adrian Muteshi, an IDP who died out of bitterness and frustrations having fought for more than 10 years trying to reclaim his land, albeit successfully. The D.P was found criminally culpable.

5. DP Ruto should tell Kenyans the truth about who swindled Makindu Motors of millions of shillings, where a businessman lost Kshs.300 million due to shenanigans emanating from his office.

6. Can Arap Mashamba tell Kenyans how he acquired large tracts of land in Taita Taveta County?

7.What does DP Ruto know about the fake arms scandal, where one of his bodyguards Seargent Kipyegon Kenei was murdered?

8. Can DP Ruto explain what he knows about the loss of over 4 billion shillings of public funds meant for the construction of Arror and Kimwarer dams? Why was he so defensive when news of the scandal broke out? What information did he want kept out of the public’s eye concerning those collapsed projects?

9.DP Ruto should be ready to also give a statement on what he knows about the recent camera scandal that led to one of his bodyguards to “commit suicide.” Is there more than meets the eye in that sad incident?

10. I therefore demand on behalf of all Kenyans that the D.P subjects himself to a transparent lifestyle audit.

Let us be honest with ourselves. As leaders in particular, and as Kenyans in general, we must learn to accountable for all our acts of omission and commission. In this regard, I urge “Arap Mashamba” to stop being hypocritical and to take responsibility for his misdeeds, which stink to high heavens.

It is so sad to note that DP Ruto has been fomenting bitter divisions and a class war, instead of preaching unity and cohesiveness. As a disruptor of law and order he is easily comparable to the outgoing president of the United States, Mr. Donald Trump.

Let us preach unity and avoid divisive politics that can plunge the country into chaos. Let us remember that we are One Kenya. This is our home. And we do not have another country. People of DP Ruto’s ilk must not be given the chance to wreak havoc through wolfishly deceitful manipulations. They must be stopped in their tracks!

God Bless You All!

God Bless Kenya!

One Kenya, One Nation!

H.E HON. STEPHEN KALONZO MUSYOKA, EGH, SC.

PARTY LEADER, WIPER DEMOCRATIC MOVEMENT-KENYA