Your father was a thief and murderer just like you- lunatic Miguna tells Uhuru

Controversial Lawyer Miguna Miguna made his stand clear after reports emerged that a section of Cabinet Secretaries were planning to assassinate Deputy President William Ruto.
Taking to his social media handles, the embattled lawyer made rants directed towards President Uhuru Kenyatta accusing him of being behind the assassination.
Cow-dung David Murathe has stated that Despot Uhuru Kenyatta will not "leave power for a thief." Jomo Kenyatta and Daniel arap Moi were one million times bigger thieves than Ruto. Why did Uhuru seek the help of a thief to become president in 2002, 2013 and 2017? pic.twitter.com/uuJnso7xCv
— Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) June 24, 2019
He further labeled insults against the President claiming that he was worse than the DP all the while praising Ruto for being a teetotaller who does not smoke.
Williams Ruto should courageously face his partner in crime Uhuru Kenyatta directly and accuse him of plannning the assassination. Uhuru murdered Thuo, Saitoti and Nkaissery the same way his father Jomo had assassinated Pio Pinto Gama, Argwings Kodhek, Tom Mboya and JM Kariuki.
— Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) June 24, 2019
He claimed that Uhuru had a clear intention of subverting the constitution by plans of clinging to power through the introduction of a puppet.
Who is capable of killing whom?
Uhuru Kenyatta is a thief, murderer and addicted to drugs, alcohol and cigarettes who doesn't wake up before 10am and often relies on physicians to drip him to consciousness. William Ruto is a thief, murderer but a teetotaler who doesn't smoke.
— Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) June 24, 2019
He also blasted former Jubilee Deputy Chairman David Murathe for claiming that the president was not ready to leave his seat to people he termed as corrupt and thieves.
On Monday, Four Cabinet Secretaries were summoned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations for allegedly holding secret meetings to plot against DP Ruto.
The four included ICT CS Joe Mucheru, his Health counterpart Sicily Kariuki and Trade & Industrialization CS Peter Munya and Transport CS James Macharia.
Earlier on, Kericho senator reported that the DP allegedly informed the president of the plot against him that prompted him to convene a meeting at State House.
He then ordered that the DP’s security be scaled up and that the PSs and CSs in question report to the police
Comments
Anonymous says
This is not hot air. These people from mount Kenya region were jubilant when Mwai Kibaki clinched power and they vowed never again to surrender the seat to any another tribe. When power was handed over to Uhuru through rigging and assassination of Muhando this never came as a surprise to many. The common person from Mount Kenya region has attested to their evil maneuvers. come 2022, they do not want to imagine being ruled by a person from another ethnic group in Kenya. This is a great plan and a spade should be called a spade and not a big spoon. It is unfortunate that the ODM leader joined a bandwagon of thieves and murderess. He will just be used to propel Mt Kenya agenda the same way as the deputy president. If it means voting, I will vote for Ruto not because he is a saint but it will be because of sympathy. Otherwise him and his friend are not different
Anonymous says
Very true Mt Kenya region want to change the constitution to favor their holding on power. This constitution is not bad, the problem is rigging of elections and killing of electrolates and especially from opposition strong holds. in fact we do hold pre-determined electron results. That is why the security agent are posted all over. The security agents are also running the IEBC secretariat. This is common knowledge to every one. The electrol commission and the ruling coalition are the same bed fellows
Anonymous says
These idiots are very desperate for power and they are read to kill because of it. He has already bought a holiday resort in Dubai and he should retire peaceful instead of fermenting problems