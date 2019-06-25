Your father was a thief and murderer just like you- lunatic Miguna tells Uhuru

Controversial Lawyer Miguna Miguna made his stand clear after reports emerged that a section of Cabinet Secretaries were planning to assassinate Deputy President William Ruto.

Taking to his social media handles, the embattled lawyer made rants directed towards President Uhuru Kenyatta accusing him of being behind the assassination.

Cow-dung David Murathe has stated that Despot Uhuru Kenyatta will not "leave power for a thief." Jomo Kenyatta and Daniel arap Moi were one million times bigger thieves than Ruto. Why did Uhuru seek the help of a thief to become president in 2002, 2013 and 2017? pic.twitter.com/uuJnso7xCv — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) June 24, 2019

He further labeled insults against the President claiming that he was worse than the DP all the while praising Ruto for being a teetotaller who does not smoke.



Williams Ruto should courageously face his partner in crime Uhuru Kenyatta directly and accuse him of plannning the assassination. Uhuru murdered Thuo, Saitoti and Nkaissery the same way his father Jomo had assassinated Pio Pinto Gama, Argwings Kodhek, Tom Mboya and JM Kariuki. — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) June 24, 2019

He claimed that Uhuru had a clear intention of subverting the constitution by plans of clinging to power through the introduction of a puppet.

Who is capable of killing whom? Uhuru Kenyatta is a thief, murderer and addicted to drugs, alcohol and cigarettes who doesn't wake up before 10am and often relies on physicians to drip him to consciousness. William Ruto is a thief, murderer but a teetotaler who doesn't smoke. — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) June 24, 2019

He also blasted former Jubilee Deputy Chairman David Murathe for claiming that the president was not ready to leave his seat to people he termed as corrupt and thieves.

On Monday, Four Cabinet Secretaries were summoned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations for allegedly holding secret meetings to plot against DP Ruto.

The four included ICT CS Joe Mucheru, his Health counterpart Sicily Kariuki and Trade & Industrialization CS Peter Munya and Transport CS James Macharia.

Earlier on, Kericho senator reported that the DP allegedly informed the president of the plot against him that prompted him to convene a meeting at State House.

He then ordered that the DP’s security be scaled up and that the PSs and CSs in question report to the police