You won’t divide MT. Kenya anymore – Former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga tells Ruto

Former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga has hit out at DP William Ruto’s presidential ambitions warning that he won’t allow him to divide central Kenya.

Speaking in a local dialect, Njenga cautioned the DP saying he will not allow ‘people from Rift Valley’ to come and divide central Kenya for their own political benefits.

“There is no way people should move from Rift Valley to come to divide central. Why is it only central that is being divided?” Maina posed in Kikuyu.

Njenga was reacting to allegations by some leaders from the region allied to Kieleweke team accusing the DP of infiltrating central Kenya region with an intention of dividing them.

Njenga was speaking at the Chief Administrative Secretary at the Youth and Gender Affairs ministry Rachel Shebesh’s house on Wednesday when he announced his support for the Team Embrace (the team that is supporting the handshake between Uhuru and Raila)

Shebesh, who had met with former Mungiki leader boss thanked him for the support and promising to help the sect members start their own businesses.

The former Nairobi county woman rep also agreed to work with Njenga by helping the youths who follow him get access to funds that will enable them to start their own businesses.

“The youth who listen to you (Maina Njenga), we can change their lives. We can take a youth wherever he is and build him as the government, he gets his own business and he looks after his family,” Shebesh told Njenga and his supporters.

“His plan (Uhuru Kenyatta) was to hold our youth especially those from Mt Kenya to come out of alcohol and become productive people. And today you have given me the authority to do that work without any worry,” Shebesh told Njenga.

Their remarks come in the backdrop of claims that Mungiki sect is back in Kirinyaga and in Nyeri towns.

Recently, Kirinyaga County Commissioner Jim Njoka told the alleged gangs to surrender before the government catches up with them.

He revealed that the gang was masquerading as Boda-boda riders, as miraa and muguka sellers, at bus stages in the two regions.