You will not succeed in dividing Mt. Kenya, Hon. Ngunjiri tells DP Ruto

By Ngunjiri Wambugu

SOMETIMES IT PAYS TO BE WISE

You assault a police officer in a church. Then you dare them to arrest you right there, in the church. They decide to do it outside. But you organize your goons to protect you from the police and they stop the arrest. You then drive out ‘heroically’.

Then you go later go on a National Tv station and brag how you were about to be arrested but ‘your people saved you’. Then again – on air in front of millions of people – you badmouth the police and claim they are being used to fight you politically. Then – again – you dare them to arrest you.

#SpecialKindOfStupid

NO SPECIAL PROCESS TO ARREST MPs

Alice Wahome just lied to the whole country that there’s a special procedure for arresting members of parliament.

There’s none.

If you break the law you are arrested – just like any other Kenyan.

#Kieleweke

WHO’s PAYING FOR MT KENYA TO BE DIVIDED LIKE THIS

The last time we saw such divisions was in the ‘90s when Mt Kenya was split between Kibaki and Matiba supporters …

Who benefitted then?

Who stands to benefit now?

Who’s paying for these divisions?

FACT:

There is a political leader who has dedicated his intellect, political prowess and (a lot of) money to not only split the Mt Kenya region into different political camps, but to also make sure that at least one of those camps is more loyal directly to him, than it is to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Will he succeed?