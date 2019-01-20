”You will never amount to anything in life, you will always be an errand boy”-DP Ruto man Itumbi told

City lawyer, Donald B Kipkorir attacked and humiliated DP Ruto’s lead blogger Dennis Itumbi over the New York Times article that published gory pictures of the Dusit2 terror attack.

The argument started after a Donald made a post condemning the Media council of Kenya for threatening to revoke the license of the New York Times journalists in Kenya.

“In threatening The New York Times, Media Council Of Kenya is engaging in puerile stands. It’s like Kenya threatening US or Burundi threatening France. Some threats are just stupid! NYT apologized. The Owner of NYT is as rich as Kenya. We should look for our playmates,” Donald posted.

In threatening The New York Times, Media Council Of Kenya is engaging in puerile stands. It’s like Kenya threatening US or Burundi threatening France. Some threats are just stupid! NYT apologized. The Owner of NYT is as rich as Kenya. We should look for our playmates. — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) January 17, 2019

Itumbi hit back, accusing the lawyer of always using wealth to deviate from debating matters at hand

“Ahmednasir is richer than you and handles legal briefs of higher stature than you. He did not steal from the defunct Kenya Post and Telecommunication either. But when he tweets something you disagree with you tweet back his wealth not withstanding!” Itumbi responded.

.@ahmednasirlaw is richer than you and handles legal briefs of higher stature than you. He did not steal from the defunct Kenya Post and Telecommunication either. But when he tweets something you disagree with you tweet back his wealth not withstanding! @WehliyeMohamed — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) January 17, 2019

This response irked lawyer Kipkorir, telling Itumbi that he will never amount to anything in life other than running errands for the rich like DP Ruto

“Dennis: 1. Your malevolence against me is bec (sic) I’ve refused to be your friend. 2. Ahmednasir is my Friend. 3. I’ve never taken handouts. 4. I’ve never stolen .. Will never steal. 5. You will never amount to anything in life .. you will always be an errand boy & a Media terrorist,” he responded.

Dennis:

1. Your malevolence against me is bec I’ve refused to be your friend.

2. Ahmednasir is my Friend.

3. I’ve never taken handouts.

4. I’ve never stolen .. Will never steal.

5. You will never amount to anything in life .. you will always be an errand boy & a Media terrorist. — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) January 18, 2019

The two then went on to accuse each other of corruption and not being friends because one of them is an errand boy and the other termed as a #SlayQueenLawyer.

4. I guess when the Court ordered you to pay back some 16m to the defunct Postal Corporation…..it was just a small loan, that Rich people sometimes get from we, the errand taxpayers…. pic.twitter.com/UMYWG3rrO7 — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) January 18, 2019

Donald continued to humiliate Itumbi calling him a useless hashtag master, media terrorist of sorts

“Instead of debating my tweet, you abuse me …you can sponsor hashtags against me …. you will never be on the same lane with me .. like all whores, you sell your media terrorism to anyone than can pay your rent,” he said.

It is the immediate former Kiambu Governor, His Excellence William Kabogo that cooled off the two when he interjected and asked them to stop.

LAST RESPONSE TO ITUMBI 1. Digging my past that is closed may give you psychedelic joy but have no debts whatsoever … All I have is NETT.

2. You have blood on your hands & one day, you will be held to account. You may have false immunity now, but your day for Justice is nigh. — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) January 18, 2019

“Folks; stop this unnecessary war of words. Pls,” he commented.

Folks; stop this unnecessary war of words. Pls — Hon. William Kabogo (@honkabogo) January 18, 2019

Governor Kabogo was seconded by DP Looter’s lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi forcing Itumbi to eat his wet poop and forever kept his peace.

I second it… — Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) January 18, 2019