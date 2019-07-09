You will be sent home together with Ruto in 2022- Hon Kimani Ichungwa warned

With the magnitude of Tangatanga and Kieleweke supremacy battle gaining momentum by day, it is evident now Mt Kenya leaders’ support for DP Ruto is on the decline.

Outspoken Kikuyu legislator Hon Kimani Ichungwa has openly vowed to campaign for DP Ruto and has been accusing the Kieleweke team of what he terms misplaced ideology.

Putting in a context that Mount Kenya is the home turf of President Uhuru Kenyatta, majority of the elected leaders from the region gained their seats partly because of their loyalty to him.

But, Ichung’wa’s loyalty to Uhuru has been decreasing by day due to his Tangatanga politics.

He is among the few Mt Kenya politicians who have openly attached themselves to DP Ruto and are advocating for his election to the state house in 2022.

A number of politicians from the region who tried opposing the mafia’s party did not manage to remain in the game for long. For example, Martha Karua, Peter Kenneth, Joseph Ndathi among others.

Despite Uhuru putting it clear that he won’t entertain leaders who spend most of their time politicking about 2022, Ichung’wa has defied the directive. He seems to be swimming in different political waters from the president’s.

He was elected unopposed in the 2017 general elections but with the political waves deepening in the region; it is unclear whether Ichungwa will comfortably retain the seat in 2022.

Will he still thrive in Mt Kenya politics despite not being in the same wing as president Uhuru? Only time will tell.