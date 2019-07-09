You will be sent home together with Ruto in 2022- Hon Kimani Ichungwa warned

With the magnitude of Tangatanga and Kieleweke supremacy battle gaining momentum by day, it is evident now Mt Kenya leaders’ support for DP Ruto is on the decline.
Outspoken Kikuyu legislator Hon Kimani Ichungwa has openly vowed to campaign for DP Ruto and has been accusing the Kieleweke team of what he terms misplaced ideology.
Putting in a context that Mount Kenya is the home turf of President Uhuru Kenyatta, majority of the elected leaders from the region gained their seats partly because of their loyalty to him.
But, Ichung’wa’s loyalty to Uhuru has been decreasing by day due to his Tangatanga politics.
He is among the few Mt Kenya politicians who have openly attached themselves to DP Ruto and are advocating for his election to the state house in 2022.
A number of politicians from the region who tried opposing the mafia’s party did not manage to remain in the game for long. For example, Martha Karua, Peter Kenneth, Joseph Ndathi among others.
Despite Uhuru putting it clear that he won’t entertain leaders who spend most of their time politicking about 2022, Ichung’wa has defied the directive. He seems to be swimming in different political waters from the president’s.
He was elected unopposed in the 2017 general elections but with the political waves deepening in the region; it is unclear whether Ichungwa will comfortably retain the seat in 2022.
Will he still thrive in Mt Kenya politics despite not being in the same wing as president Uhuru? Only time will tell.
Comments
Anonymous says
Ichugwa kaa hapo hapo……watu wa kikuyu will stand by you…all way for many many years mkiwa na DP RUTO ksma Prezo
only thick heads want kenya to remain in hands of dynasties that screwed kenya from even b4 indepedence…
io mashamba yote watarudisha….
Anonymous says
Inchugwa wewe ni wetu milele….chura na jizees wakae kado…
Anonymous says
Hatutaki kusikia Uhuru akibetray Ruto
Anonymous says
These Kikuyus & racist has been assassinating other progressive tribes since independence to this time Kanyans must unite or even forced to unite we slay the dynasty of impunity forever in kenya.
Anonymous says
According to international experts the proposed legal action will take months if not years……..so use other means………international courts are run by same barbarians who carry out these crimes in the first place. when will our people accept that the criminals of our time are also the judge and police……wake up and open your eyes……..no more kidding more action…..this is the only thing these terrorists understand
Anonymous says
Iran Republican Guards Must Seize a British Oil Tanker anywhere in the Middle East carrying Oil.
According to international experts the proposed legal action will take months if not years……..so use other means………international courts are run by same barbarians who carry out these crimes in the first place. when will our people accept that the criminals of our time are also the judge and police……wake up and open your eyes……..no more kidding more action…..this is the only thing these terrorists understand
Anonymous says
SURELY for those who don,t have eyes they will vote for Ruto what has Ruto done for Kenyans zero just ruining a round cheating people Kenyan,s they are not fool
Anonymous says
Ati ‘Ruto for Prezzo’, thinking every Kikuyu is as idiotic as you are. Kwani tumekuwa nduma on the roadside?