‘You will be punished if you miss Uhuru Jubilee PG meeting’- David Murathe warns DP Ruto allies

Statehouse strongman and Jubilee Chairman Hon David Murathe has warned any legislator that plans to abscond the Monday Parliamentary Group meeting at the KICC that they will be punished.

Hon Murathe in a post on his official Facebook page warned that those deviating from the party’s requirements would face disciplinary action. He was seemingly reacting to DP Ruto’s online spokeman Dennis Itumbi who urged the MPs not to attend the meeting in person since the party leader (President Uhuru) will only be addressing them via a video link from Statehouse, Itumbi told MPs to better converge at Jubilee Asili offices where they can join the meeting via Zoom.

“I think President Uhuru will not be at KICC, for the Jubilee PG. I think he will join the Jubilee PG via Zoom. That means the PG will not be a discussion, it will be a one way communication of a decision. If I was an MP, I would also join via Zoom. Ama meet at Jubilee Asili Centre and Zoom in. Why go physically? If the chair is also not attending. But then again, I am just a farmer. #HustlerNation”– Dennis Itumbi posted on his social media handles

“Missing tomorrow’s PG meeting should not come to anyone’s mind.

Disciplinary actions is crystal clear in Jubilee Party Act to those who are deviating from fundamental requirements of the party.

In the recent we have witnessed a lot of disloyalty, insubordination, impunity, disobedience and direct insults to our party leader. That must come to an end.”– Murathe posted in his official Facebook page

A text sent out last week to Jubilee MPs asked them to show up for the planned PG meeting, noting that they are required to be at the venue by 9.am.

Although the agenda of the meeting remains unclear, sources say that Majority Leader Aden Duale may lose his seat.

Already, word around town is that Duale has fallen out of favour with a section of Jubilee legislators with 126 out of 179 Jubilee MPs signing a petition for his ouster.

Cheragany MP Joshua Kutuny, an ally of the president said they expect the president to name a new Leader of Majority as well as give the way forward on the recently signed coaltions with Wiper and Chama Cha Mashinani.

During the last PG meeting at the State House on June 2, National Assembly Majority Whip Benjamin Washiali and his deputy Cecily Mbarire were shown the door.

The PG meeting also resolved to effect further changes at the House committees as part of the ongoing purge to kick out all MPs who were against the president’s agenda.

The Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi on Wednesday in a communication to the house, confirmed the removal of the allies of DP Ruto from various committees.