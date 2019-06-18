You will be frustrated for the next 20 years, votes do not count in Kenya, DP Ruto supporters warned

OPEN LETTER TO RUTO SUPPORTERS.

By Vincent Ochieng

Ruto supporters should stop being angry with Uhuru Kenyatta. Guys we have been fighting for Raila to be president in the last 20 years. You guys are not angry; our anger took us to the streets, some of our colleagues died. We were teargassed and shot dead.

We always believed our vote should count and make Raila President. in 2007 out of the 8 Provinces only Central voted for Kibaki and he won the Presidency. We felt insulted and took to the street. We got nusu mkate. In 2013 we woke up very early determined to take Raila to state house. Shock on us, Uhuru was declared President and Supreme Court affirmed the same. There is nothing we could do. We came to facebook and ranted. We said Uhuru is not our President. For those five years we carried with us a lot of bitterness. We hated Kikuyu’s and called them thieves. But that was it BITTERNESS.

Come 2017, we never tired we choreographed critical campaign messaging TIBIM and TIALALA, mobilized our voters and woke up early to vote for Baba. Again, our dream was shuttered by computers and servers that declared Uhuru President. They made Uhuru President even before we went for the election. This time, the Supreme Court stood with Kenyans and realized the anomalies. They declared the election NULL and VOID. Our Baba realized that, the vote does not count in this beautiful country, not even IEBC itself. The chaps in IEBC don’t even know who wins elections. They are just puppeteers. This time round, we decided to Kuandamana and kulisha baba the Bible. We declare peace an alien element in Kenya until Ouru called our Baba for a handshake. Now Baba is in Government representing Kenya in Africa.

When Ouru tells you, you dint vote for him. Listen to him and stop being bitter. He knows what he is saying and we the NASA and moreso ODM supporters understand that. In Kenya you need more than the vote to become president. If Uhuru swears Ruto will never be President, that ka-vote you have will not count. We thought it was all lies but in 20 years we have been living a dream full of emotions.

We now believe Raila will be President and he is not even campaigning as much, in funerals, as he used to do in previous years. Iyo tumeachia Ruto.

The anger we have gone through in 20 years we have shifted it to Ruto supporters. You feel frustrated and its just 1 year. You will live with that frustration for another 20 years. As Luo’s we wish you all the best in your new endeavors.