You can’t stop BBI, Murathe warns DP Ruto’s tanga tanga brigade

Outspoken Former Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe has said that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is unstoppable.

Murathe said that even leaders with money will not manage to block the BBI report from being adopted by the government.

He also said that the report was initiated by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Amolo Odinga who are forces to reckon with in the political arena.

“The reality of the matter is that BBI has taken off and it’s unstoppable, steady and stable. Not even an army of looted money can stop it. The political veterans of this country are on the steering wheel. Watch this space,” he posted on Tuesday.

The handshake between Raila and Uhuru has caused jitters in Deputy President William Ruto’s camp.

Ruto has affirmed that he will only back the report if it is subjected to a national conversation.

He has maintained that he will not support a referendum if its main aim is creating positions for some individuals in the next government.