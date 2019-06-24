You can’t oust Tuju , he a is presidential appointee, Murathe schools DP Ruto

Former Jubilee Party Vice Chairman David Murathe has given his take on the ongoing wrangles that have hit the ruling party.

Jubilee MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto have vehemently called for the sacking of the party’s Secretary General Raphael Tuju for what they termed as breeding division.

Speaking at PCEA Ngewa in Githunguri, Kiambu County, Murathe advised the DP’s proponents that they should wait for party elections to be held to vote out Tuju.

Former Jubilee Vice Chair David Murathe speaking at PCEA Ngewa in Githunguri, Kiambu County

He also faulted the legislators for the heated push, explaining that Tuju was apponited by President Uhuru Kenyatta to serve for a term of three years.

“They should know that Tuju was appointed by the president, not them. The Jubilee constitution states that the current officials will stay in office until 2020,” Murathe spoke.

“They should wait until then to participate in party elections and share out the positions however they want,” he added.

DP Ruto on Saturday come out to strongly criticise the management of Jubilee for fuelling division within the ruling party.

In a leaked phone call, Tuju and former Limuru MP George Nyanja allegedly conspired to sabotage Ruto’s political ambitions. The party SG has however remained quiet over the matter.

“The party officials in Jubilee must know that they are managing the party that is responsible for the development of our country,” the DP declared.

“I want to advise them not to be used to bring hate and breed division and ethnicity in this party,” he added.