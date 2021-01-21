You can’t BETRAY Baba and Ruto at the same time, Itumbi warns Deep state

By Dennis Itumbi via FB

Fixing BABA

Deep State through Wiper has registered One Kenya Movement (OKM)

The slogan is Kenya Moja

Kenya Moja, incidentally is also the BBI slogan and clarion call.

The idea is to pull out Kalonzo Musyoka, Hon Musalia W Mudavadi from Raila Odinga and therefore Isolate him.

By weakening Tinga, the Harambee House prefects hope to create another alternate Coalition and in their thinking force Tinga to join them.

They are clearly not seeing all the other options available to Tinga.

*****

It does not stop there, in the event they have their way on making Kananu, Governor – They have already told Kalonzo to suggest the name of the Deputy Governor.

Therefore ignoring Tinga and ODM.

****

Deep State, Harambee House Prefects and related wheeler Dealers assume they can betray and fight everyone and just get away with it.

****

Finally, on my friend Mike Sonko. – It is NOT over yet.

***

Good Day.