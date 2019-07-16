You are very selfish, gave Abagusii nothing in government- Hon. Arama pokes DP Ruto

More rebellion within Jubilee Party may not end any time soon with a section of legislators now revisiting formation of government in 2013.

Deputy president William Ruto has been fighting rebellion within his own party, which has since split into Kieleweke and Tanga Tanga team. The latter supports his bid.

And on Monday, Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama poked holes to Dr Ruto’s leadership, accusing him of sidelining the Abagusii community in government appointments.

The second term MP said Ruto has never bothered to give any appointment to Abagusii, adding that his continued campaigns in the region is inconsequential.

“I was there when government was formed in 2013. The president and his deputy fished out slots equally. It’s only Uhuru who bothered to recruit Fred Matiang’i and a few others,” he said.

“For the DP, he’s mean and never even bothered to share anything with us. He only focused on Rift Valley. I can assure you than he gave us nothing,” added Arama.

He challenged a group of legislators supporting Dr Ruto from Nyamira and Kisii Counties to consider asking Ruto to recruit Kisiis to government.

Speaking at Sironga on Saturday, North Mugirango MP Joash Nyamoko insisted that Dr Matiang’i was picked by both Uhuru and Ruto to government.

“We are happy with what Matiang’i is doing. Let us remember that he was picked by both the President and his deputy. They run the government jointly.”