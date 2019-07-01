You are the lord of corruption, a curse to your people- DP Ruto humiliated online

Kenyans have bashed the deputy president following his speech in Nyamira where he confronted the former prime minister Raila Odinga for being the lord of poverty.

Kenyans on twitter did not take long before giving him the full dose he asked for.

Here are some of the reaction comments from the netizens:

Says the guy who has been in power for six years and has not lifted Kenyans out of poverty — Desky (@realdesky) July 1, 2019

Grabbing land from widows is also away to end poverty 😂😂😂 — The Canine family (@Hodgemanspecial) July 1, 2019

Our DP should know Raila is not his enemy, the enemy is slowly pushing him out of the house they built. Anyway this is your second term,yesterday at Eka hotel the number of youths without jobs trooped in over a thousand in numbers. No need for harambees sort employment for youth — Pablo Esckobar (@zaRealPablo) July 1, 2019

Kenya is more poorer now than when he(Ruto) with Uhuru inherited presidency from Kibaki, why can't he implement those policies he's talking about now? Why wait till 2022 while Kenyans are languishing in poverty, disease and unemployment??? — Joe🇰🇪 (@JoeOsty) July 1, 2019

Itumbi is another guy who thinks the function of the head being that of separating the ears, savage! — Dkt ABERE (@AbereMoranga) July 1, 2019

The filthy hate that is coming out of this guy is beyond anything. And his own master himself the president is calling Baba his brother at every turn. As a country we stopped the Politics of hate and name callings. So why can't he stop this? — Muhsin Ali (@Muhsin_ali3) July 1, 2019

If only looting public resources could eliminate poverty 🤔🤔 — Secular Kenyan 🇰🇪 (@kenyanatheists) July 1, 2019

Such shallow way thinking, coming from people of that supposed calibre, how is fundraising in churches a policy? How is enriching corrupt church leaders exactly help in eradicating poverty? If you call this rampant impunity and corruption policies, then I kif up!! Jesus christ! — Oliver Barasa 🇰🇪 (@auly_b) July 1, 2019

Imagine Bob is no more & you're busy with 2022 mtafika kweli? — P.A.T.R.I.O.T. (@Onyangoopondo2) July 1, 2019

Asubuhi Raila, lunch Raila, jioni Raila, kanisani Raila, kwa mchango Raila, Karen Raila, Sugoi Raila, kitandani………….. — Joseph Karamoja (@karamoja) July 1, 2019

This guy though utashinda ukiimba raila this raila that who is stopping u from doing projects for the poor for u to be relevant lazima utaje raila — @ Carolzuena (@2Carolzuena) July 1, 2019

6years in power bado unaimbia tutatenda tutafanya!!!🤔🤔🤔🤔 — ᒍᗩᑎᗩ_ᗰITᗩᗩ. .. .🇰🇪 (@JanaMitaa) July 1, 2019

Poverty will never be eliminated with church harambees. Ruto is the lord of poverty. I tell you why. By ensuring that people always remain at the position of needing him to come offer a fund raiser and then term that development. — Odhiambo Issa (@Odhiambo_Issa) July 1, 2019

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Hakuna siku Arap atawai sema "We have and We Are" kilakitu ni in the future so kutoka 2022 ndoi policies zitawekwa in place. Sahi ni kuzurura tu. — Call Me Huey (@SirKibocha) July 1, 2019

No wonder he chose to juggle the football in the becoz he (jubilee) couldn't deliver the 9 stadiums promised bure kabisa anajua tu matusi pic.twitter.com/ktOaVyE2bD — Mkenya Daima (@Sudereh) July 1, 2019

Rao ako na budget ya kupigana na poverty ?Nani alimaliza maize sector huko North Rift kingdom,ni Rao ? — Joe Arumba (@JoeOisebe) July 1, 2019

I just do not understand how a government office and a DP for that matter keeps promising us what he will do… I though that is his current mandate… what has he done… He should shut up and let the actions of the government speak for him…if they can… — Francis Kigondu (@FrancisKigondu) July 1, 2019

If only he had spent just a fraction of this energy delivering on his litany of "in 3 months time" promises among other things since 2013 pic.twitter.com/3fV8Jsgw2g — Muhammad Nyamwanda (@Nyamwanda) July 1, 2019

Hii policy ya tutafanya inakuwanga kwa kutabu gani?no more chance — Moses Githuga (@MGithuga) July 1, 2019